Paula White-Cain, Jentezen Franklin & More Join Lara Trump to Lift up President Trump, First Lady During 'Call to Prayer'

Pastors and religious leaders are uniting today to pray for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump while they battle the coronavirus.

"Call to Prayer" will be hosted by the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump who will be joined by Pastor Paula White-Cain, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Bishop Harry Jackson, Pastor Romiro Pena, and Cissie Graham Lynch.

During an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Pastor Jentezen Franklin discussed the importance of prayer during challenging times like this.

"We serve a God who hears and answers prayer. We need God's supernatural help in our nation," Franklin said. "I am praying for the president and believing for his complete healing, and Melania, and our whole nation."

Prayers have been pouring in for the president and first lady after announcing that they tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

And groups of supporters have rallied outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in an effort to lift up our nation's leader during this difficult time.

Call to Prayer begins at 5:00 p.m. EST and can be seen by going to https://www.facebook.com/DonaldTrump .

