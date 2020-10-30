Rapper Lil Wayne Tweets 'Great Meeting' with Trump, Endorses Platinum Plan for Black Community

New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne has now joined several of his fellow black music artists by announcing support for President Trump.

The 38-year-old rapper shared a photo of him with the president on Twitter Thursday, saying they had a "great meeting" as a part of Trump's campaign efforts to gain African-American voters in battleground states.

The meeting comes on the heels of a new proposal by the Trump administration earlier this month called The Platinum Plan, which promises to provide jobs and support for Black-owned businesses.

Lil Wayne praised the proposal in a tweet writing, "Besides what he's done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

The plan also promises to "increase access to capital in black communities by almost $500 billion" over the next four years and includes a proposal to make Juneteenth an official national holiday.

Lil Wayne's show of support for the president follows other endorsements by popular rappers Waka Flocka Flame, Lil Pump, and BlocBoy JB. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has walked back his earlier support for Trump.

Other well-known artists who have publicly sided with the president in recent years include Kanye West, who's now running his own write-in campaign for president, and rapper Ice Cube.

This week, Ice Cube has been defending his position following pushback from MSNBC's Joe Scarborough who criticized the rapper for associating himself with Trump.

"Who cares?" Ice Cube said in an interview on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria". "At the end of the day, they're mad because I'm just willing to work with anybody that's willing to work with me to see some of these things that's in the contract with Black America come to pass."

