'The Touch of God': Greg Laurie Back in the Pulpit, John Hagee Recovering from 'COVID Pneumonia'

Pastor Greg Laurie, the senior pastor of the Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California is back in the pulpit after battling COVID-19.

Pastor Laurie announced on Oct. 5 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, but felt well and was in quarantine.

Laurie told CBN News, "The truth is I was thankfully never terribly sick, but like many other people who have overcome the virus, I still deal with slight fatigue and am still recovering my sense of smell and taste, something my doctor says is perfectly normal. But yesterday I was able to preach twice and found myself energized by it! Overall, I am feeling good and I attribute that to the prayers of God's people and the touch of God."

In his first sermon after returning, Laurie talked about growing our faith in Jesus Christ. He points out that having questions during our development is just part of the process.

"You don't have to live off someone else's faith," he said. "It's okay for you to say to the Lord 'Make yourself real to me, help me with my doubts, help me with my question.'"

God wants to make Himself real to you. pic.twitter.com/Je6uWuSWtt — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) October 18, 2020

He added that skepticism doesn't always mean that a person is wrong, rather that he or she is "thinking" and we should "help them work through those things and help them develop their own faith."

Meanwhile, another prominent evangelical pastor is recovering from COVID.

Pastor John Hagee of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas is hoping to return to ministry very soon. His son, Pastor Matt Hagee revealed that his father had tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2.

Pastor Matt Hagee said Sunday that his dad has been recovering from "COVID pneumonia" and has learned a new appreciation for the verse, "Let everything that has breath praise the Lord."

He says his dad is planning to return to church when he attends Cornerstone's Feast of Tabernacles three-day festival, October 23rd-25th.

Meanwhile, Pastor John Hagee has warned that America's religious freedoms are at risk due to this pandemic. He said a few months ago the coronavirus is a dress rehearsal for the New World Order. You can hear more about that here:

