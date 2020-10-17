Three People Injured, Two Flown to Hospital After Massive Explosion, Fire in Virginia

An explosion in Harrisonburg, Virginia Saturday morning has left three people injured, including a student at James Madison University (JMU).

According to the Daily News-Record, an explosion occurred at a shopping center around 8:30 a.m. Two of the victims sustained serious injuries and were flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center, while the other victim was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) tweeted the incident was the result of a gas explosion, however, officials are still working to confirm what caused the fire.

"My team and I are closely monitoring the situation in Harrisonburg after a gas explosion this morning," Northam said on Twitter.

My team and I are closely monitoring the situation in Harrisonburg after a gas explosion this morning. First responders and firefighters are on the scene, and we have deployed state emergency personnel for additional support. Please avoid the area. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) October 17, 2020

A reporter with Daily News wrote that firefighters are still working to extinguish the fire after being on the scene for nearly four hours.

Roughly four hours after the explosion, crews continue to put out flames. pic.twitter.com/JlInRQUmCu — Ian Munro (@iamIanMunro) October 17, 2020

And JMU tweeted that the "student transported to the hospital has minor injuries and is expected to be released soon."

UPDATE on this morning's off-campus incident: A total of three people were transported to the hospital. Two are known not to be JMU students, one is known to be a JMU student. The JMU student transported to the hospital has minor injuries and is expected to be released soon.(1/4) — JMU (@JMU) October 17, 2020

Photos from today's explosion and fire in Harrisonburg. https://t.co/CwuBouzhGF pic.twitter.com/2p2dndXMY6 — Jim Misses His Mummy Sacco (@Sacco_DNR) October 17, 2020

Residents as far as 13 miles away say they felt or heard the explosion, according to WHSV News.

