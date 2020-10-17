Displaying 30+ Stories
Three People Injured, Two Flown to Hospital After Massive Explosion, Fire in Virginia

10-17-2020
Andrea Morris
firefighters (Adobe stock photo)

An explosion in Harrisonburg, Virginia Saturday morning has left three people injured, including a student at James Madison University (JMU).

According to the Daily News-Record, an explosion occurred at a shopping center around 8:30 a.m. Two of the victims sustained serious injuries and were flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center, while the other victim was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) tweeted the incident was the result of a gas explosion, however, officials are still working to confirm what caused the fire.

"My team and I are closely monitoring the situation in Harrisonburg after a gas explosion this morning," Northam said on Twitter.

A reporter with Daily News wrote that firefighters are still working to extinguish the fire after being on the scene for nearly four hours.

And JMU tweeted that the "student transported to the hospital has minor injuries and is expected to be released soon."

Residents as far as 13 miles away say they felt or heard the explosion, according to WHSV News.  

