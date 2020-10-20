Trump or Biden, Next President Faces Tough Road Ahead with These 4 Challenges

Whether it's four more years for President Trump or a new chapter with former Vice President Joe Biden, either man will face a number of challenges, many that are coming up on the campaign trail.

Number one: Defeating the coronavirus and then getting the economy back on its feet as it recovers from lockdowns.

Trump attacked Biden on the issue at a campaign rally in Nevada. "Joe Biden would terminate our recovery, delay the vaccine and annihilate Nevada's economy with a draconian unscientific lockdown, because, you know, they're finding out these lockdowns aren't working," said Trump. "Look at Europe they're having this massive surge."

Trump has talked about another possible tax cut, while Biden's economic plan includes raising taxes for high-income earners and corporations. "I will raise taxes for anybody making over $400,000," Biden told ABC News. "The very wealthy should pay their fair share, corporations should pay their fair share."

Critics claim his tax plan would hurt the economy longer-term. Biden, though, says it's okay to raise taxes even when the economy is trying to come back. "It's smart to tax businesses making excessive amounts of money and paying no taxes," he said.

Number two: Getting a handle on the massive government debt incurred this year in the form of pandemic relief spending, driving the federal debt up to $27 trillion, up from $20 trillion just three years ago.

Number three: Dealing with healthcare. Trump is promising a new healthcare plan while Biden wants to add on to Obamacare.

"We can do so much better," said Biden at a campaign event in North Carolina. "I will build on the Affordable Care Act so you can keep your private insurance. You can choose a Medicare-like option. We're going to increase subsidy and lower your premiums and deductibles and out-of-pocket spending."

Number four: International strife, including the growing military and economic threat from China.

"This election is a simple choice. If Biden wins, China wins, all these other countries win. We get ripped off by everybody," Trump told supporters in Pennsylvania. "(If) we win, you win, Pennsylvania wins and America wins. Very simple."

Add that to Russia's increasing military power, North Korea still on the nuclear path, and expanding the potential for peace in the Middle East while holding off Iran, and the next Commander in Chief will certainly have his hands full.

In truth, the four problems we've listed here just scratch the surface. Whoever wins in two weeks will face a host of other challenges too – new and old.