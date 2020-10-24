TX Megachurch Pastor John Hagee to Host 'A Night to Honor Israel' on Sunday After Fighting COVID

Pastor John Hagee's Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas is hosting an exciting three-day festival this weekend as a way to honor God and allow Christians to participate in some biblical traditions.

"Feast 2020" is celebrating the Feast of Tabernacles with food, rides, and games for the whole family.

The event kicked off Friday with an outdoor devotional led by Pastor Matt Hagee and a live performance by Grammy Award-winning hip hop artist Lecrae.

John Bevere, founder of Messenger International is the special guest speaker lined up for Saturday evening.

And 80-year-old Pastor John Hagee, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2, is expected to return to public events by hosting "A Night to Honor Israel," on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. CDT. Pastor Hagee is the founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel (CUFI), which encourages Americans to stand in defense of Israel and the Jewish people.

"This is our way of giving thanks to the Lord for His goodness as well as serving the community by creating an event that shares the unconditional love of God through hospitality, worship, and the Word," Hagee Ministries wrote on Facebook.

Cornerstone Church is a non-denominational evangelical church with more than 20,000 active members.

To learn more about Feast 2020 and A Night to Honor Israel, click here.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories