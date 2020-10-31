'Unapologetically Pro-life': Ivanka Trump Officially Reveals Stance on Abortion

Just days away from the presidential election, Ivanka Trump has declared herself pro-life in a new interview.

Real Clear Politics published the interview with the president's daughter and White House aide on Thursday asking her about her stance on abortion.

Ivanka repsonded, "I respect all sides of a very personal and sensitive discussion, but I am also a mother of three children, and parenthood affected me in a profound way in terms of how I think about these things. I am pro-life, and unapologetically so."

Until now, Ivanka has avoided taking a firm stance publicly on the issue, while her father declared himself pro-life in the 2016 campaign for president.

The revelation is already recieving pusback from critics with Forbes reporting her newfound position "undermines her efforts to aid women's development."

The Daily Mail reports that a White House aide said Ivanka's statement was a personal conviction and that "a huge driving part of it is because of where the Democratic Party has gone" with far-left abortion measures.

RealClearPolitics also reported Thursday that Ivanka considers herself "a pragmatist" and says she is "a Trump-Republican."

"I think a lot of these labels, to be quite honest, are really limiting in terms of what you call yourself or how you identify," she said. "But I don't reject that label at all."

