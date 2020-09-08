2 Million Acres Burned so Far in California, Many Fires Still Raging out of Control

The "Golden State" is ablaze as triple-digit temperatures are sparking wildfires that have consumed more than two million acres so far.

Firefighters across California are battling dozens of wildfires fueled by the record-breaking heat and several of the fires are still completely out of control.

Just imagine: A family all jumping into water to escape scorching flames. That happened after a monster inferno exploded outside Fresno.

One of the largest fires there exploded overnight to 135,000 acres with zero-percent containment, after already burning dozens of homes in the town of Big Creek.

The El Dorado Fire was sparked by a pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party, and Cal Fire says the couple responsible will be on the hook for all damages from the fire and could face criminal charges.

Monday night the California National Guard attempted another rescue using a military Chinook helicopter after reports of 14 hikers trapped at a mountain resort. But heavy smoke prevented the pilots from making a safe landing.

A similar rescue over the weekend was successful when a helicopter pulled hundreds of people to safety as flames surrounded them at a campsite.

Dan Lynch, director of Fresno County EMS said, "Some of them were in critical condition with burns or broken bones. To get aircraft to fly at night into the mountains is, it is really something else."

There have been 900 wildfires that have burned 1.6 million acres since mid-August, with 8 deaths and more than 3,300 structures destroyed.

A total of 2 million acres have been torched this year, but that number continues to rise.

California's largest utility shut off power to 172,000 customers to protect power lines and equipment.

Conditions have been made worse by scorching temperatures, dry winds, and trees already dead from beetle infestations.

Los Angeles County saw 121 degrees. Now, they're bracing for high winds.

"The heat is extreme," says WeatherBELL Meteorologist Joe Bastardi. "It's not going to be quite as extreme over the next several days but it's still well above normal and really, there's not a lot of weather coming at them to improve things. I don't see any moisture coming out that way."

And fires are raging in other western states. In Colorado, a wildfire north of Denver is now the largest in state history, burning nearly 100,000 acres.

Authorities in Washington state say a fire near Spokane has destroyed up to 80-percent of the homes in the town of Malden.

But a wild temperature swing falling by as much as 70 degrees and a snowstorm could come to the rescue as early winter-like weather arrives in the Rocky Mountain states.

"I'll tell you what, that snowstorm in the Rockies, that's gonna put that fire out north of Denver real quick," Bastardi says. "They're used to just some crazy stuff out there."

Colorado's Assistant Climatologist admitted she's never seen anything like it.