3-Year-Old Girl Bakes, Delivers Over 1,000 Cookies to Hardworking Heroes

A 3-year-old girl from New York is putting her passion for baking to good use by giving frontline workers a gift from the heart during the pandemic.

Mia Villa has been baking for most of her life – a hobby her mother says has turned into an exciting adventure.

"Mia absolutely loves it," Devin Villa told CBN News. "She can't wait to learn about where we are going next."

The mom and daughter duo from Stillwater, NY have baked more than 1,000 cookies since COVID-19 started. They've delivered them to healthcare workers, grocery clerks, police officers, and firefighters.

"The world was feeling down and we needed some kindness," Villa told Good Morning America. "I thought, 'Who doesn't love a chocolate chip cookie?' This little 3-year-old could spread smiles and I hope it teaches her lessons."

Villa even created the Facebook account "Mia's Cookie Jar" so she could post updates on their cookie deliveries.

"We started out locally, going to places around home and then started getting suggestions from Mia's cookie followers," she said. "I love when we go somewhere that has personally impacted a cookie follower, it makes the deliveries even more special."

Villa told CBN News that her daughter is learning lessons from these acts of kindness.

"She's taking the lessons she's learning from all of this and I can see that she is learning through her play at home. She's pretending to be all of these amazing people," she said.

"Saving her stuffed animals from fires, curing their 'boo boo's' with her doctor kit, or scootering around the house with her junior officer badge and saving them from danger."

The blessed recipients are always welcoming when Mia shows up with a box of cookies and a hand-made drawing.

And Villa emphasized that parents don't need to wait until their children are a certain age to teach goodwill and giving to others.

"It's truly amazing to see at such a young age how much they absorb. It's just proof that it is never too early to teach them to be kind, grateful, and to have a giving heart," Villa concluded.

