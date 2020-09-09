5-Year-Old NV Boy Gives Care Packages to Sanitation Workers for Being Heroes

A young boy in Las Vegas with a big heart is making sure his local heroes are taken care of during the pandemic.

Justin Boomah waits outside on trash days so he can give special surprises to the sanitation workers.

You may remember 5-year-old Justin Boomah. #13ActionNews reported on his gift packs for sanitation workers as a #ThankYou for all that they do last month. (Story: https://t.co/GMYssxlxtT) Now, he's getting recognition on the national level! @ABC's @WrightUps checks in w/ Justin. pic.twitter.com/7WviuGzUDN — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) September 6, 2020

With the help of his parents, the five-year-old hands out care packages filled with bottled water, goldfish, M&M's, and other snacks.

Now the city of Las Vegas is backing his efforts with a $1,000 grant.

The boy's mother said he thinks sanitation workers "save the world." She encourages her son to give back to those who don't always get recognition.

"Thank you to those that aren't on the news every day, that you don't hear about in the newspaper, that you don't read about on Facebook," his mother added.

