A Manifesto: How Christians Can Come Together to Bring About Social Change

As the nation remains embroiled in demonstrations and violence, racial discord grows more entrenched by the day.

In the midst of this chaos, Bishop Harry Jackson says the Bible provides a way out, and it's not through violence or government handouts.

He says it's time for Christians to come together and build this biblical framework to help all Americans achieve their own destiny.

Pat Robertson talks with Bishop Harry Jackson about his book, A Manifesto: Christian America's Contract with Minorities, on Wednesday's 700 Club.

In a new book, A Manifesto: Christian America's Contract with Minorities, Jackson explains how God's Word lays out an agenda to bring about social change.

It shows how we can bridge the current divide and work together to empower people, resulting in wealth creation and entrepreneurship, to build a brighter tomorrow.