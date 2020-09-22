Beta's Flooding Rainfall Could Cut Off Some Communities for Days

Forecasters say Beta will gradually pick up forward speed across the southern United States this week, but not before unleashing more flooding rainfall in the Houston area and triggering pockets of flooding from eastern Texas and Louisiana to Georgia in the coming days.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – September 22, 2020 – After making landfall in Texas on Monday, Beta hasn't budged much. Its glacial pace has been adding to excessive rainfall that topped a foot in some locations by Tuesday morning, leaving roadways inundated in southwestern Houston and trapping motorists in high waters.

Beta weakened to a tropical depression at 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday, about 15 miles east-northeast of Victoria, Texas, with winds of 35 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The system had nearly ground to a halt and was only moving northeastward at 2 mph.

Forecasters say Beta will gradually pick up forward speed across the southern United States this week, but not before unleashing more flooding rainfall in the Houston area and triggering pockets of flooding from eastern Texas and Louisiana to Georgia in the coming days.

The initial slow movement of Beta, which will weaken into a tropical rainstorm in the coming days, will heighten the flooding dangers, especially across southeastern Texas and the Houston area.

"Rainfall totals of 4-8 inches will be widespread from coastal Texas to southern Louisiana with areas where rainfall can be double or triple that amount and lead to major flooding," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.

Heavy rain got a jump start ahead of Beta's landfall along the central Texas coast early this week. The tropical storm made landfall along the Matagorda Peninsula of Texas during Monday evening. Bands of heavy rain streamed in from the Gulf of Mexico and will continue to do so into Tuesday night in the Houston area.