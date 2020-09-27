Displaying 30+ Stories
Cameron Peak Fire Becomes Third-Largest Wildfire in Colorado History

09-27-2020
Andrea Morris
A helicopter carries water to drop onto wildfire (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

The Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County, Colorado has become the third-largest wildfire in state history.

The fire has been burning since mid-August and has burned at least 120,251 acres in the Roosevelt National Forest, Fox News reports.

Windy and dry weather conditions led to a red flag warning which has created "extreme fire activity" as firefighters have turned their attention to protecting structures at risk of damage.

Weather forecasters say smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire is expected to move toward Denver on Sunday.

Multiple buildings along Colorado State Highway 14 between Rustic and the Fish Hatchery in Larimer County have been destroyed but the fire is still too active for an assessment team to access the area.

Fire officials said, "Cooler temperatures and decreasing winds today will create less havoc for firefighting efforts and be a welcome change after the past two difficult days. Crews and equipment will continue engaging the fire directly where there is a high probability of success and it is safe to do so."

All 10 of the largest fires in state history have occurred since 2002, the Denver Post reports.

