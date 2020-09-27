Cameron Peak Fire Becomes Third-Largest Wildfire in Colorado History

The Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County, Colorado has become the third-largest wildfire in state history.

The fire has been burning since mid-August and has burned at least 120,251 acres in the Roosevelt National Forest, Fox News reports.

The #CameronPeakFire has burned over 1,000 more acres this evening, increasing to 120,251 acres as of 8:21 PM. More information available at https://t.co/VEmvoMDlli#cowx #COFire https://t.co/QPT712sdcb — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 27, 2020

Windy and dry weather conditions led to a red flag warning which has created "extreme fire activity" as firefighters have turned their attention to protecting structures at risk of damage.

Weather forecasters say smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire is expected to move toward Denver on Sunday.

Flow aloft turns more northerly today, smoke from the #CameronPeakFire and #MullenFire_WY will push over the urban corridor. Left image is near surface smoke only, right image includes smoke aloft. #cowx pic.twitter.com/fGUlIJHNQO — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 27, 2020

Multiple buildings along Colorado State Highway 14 between Rustic and the Fish Hatchery in Larimer County have been destroyed but the fire is still too active for an assessment team to access the area.

#CameronPeakFire Evac Update: New structure damage has been confirmed along HWY14 b/t the Fish Hatchery & Rustic. The fire is still too active for the assessment team to access the area. Notifications to owners will be made as soon as assessments are compl https://t.co/lQFGg234gH — LETA (@LETA_911) September 26, 2020

Fire officials said, "Cooler temperatures and decreasing winds today will create less havoc for firefighting efforts and be a welcome change after the past two difficult days. Crews and equipment will continue engaging the fire directly where there is a high probability of success and it is safe to do so."

All 10 of the largest fires in state history have occurred since 2002, the Denver Post reports.

