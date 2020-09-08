Even Anti-Trump Bolton Is Backing Him on This One, Says Prez Didn't Call Dead Troops 'Losers'

President Trump is getting help from an unlikely source – an old ally turned enemy is defending him against some controversial claims.

In a White House press conference Monday, the president pushed back against a media report that's being called an election-year smear job by some. The Atlantic accused Trump of ridiculing American soldiers who died in World War I when he canceled a visit to a cemetery in France in 2018.

"It is a disgrace," Trump said of The Atlantic's claim. "Who would say a thing like that? Only an animal would say a thing like that. There's nobody that has more respect for not only our military but people who gave their lives in the military."

Trump says the whole story is a "hoax".

Now, Trump's former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who's written a scathing book against the president, is defending him against those charges.

Bolton was on that trip and said the story's claim that the president called the fallen soldiers "losers" is "simply false."

And Bolton said the president canceled the trip because of bad weather, not out of contempt for the soldiers, and he did not make disparaging remarks.

Another former White House official is supporting the president.

Former Deputy Chief of Staff Zach Fuentes explained that he was in the room when canceling the trip was discussed with Trump and he never heard those words.

As the presidential campaign enters its final stretch, President Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are working hard to gain last-minute voter support.

Monday, the president talked up the economy and predicted a vaccine will be here sooner than expected.

The Democratic presidential nominee spent Labor Day in Pennsylvania where he spoke with several union workers who were also US military veterans.

His trip was to concentrate on Pennsylvania's workforce and the challenges that families are facing.

"The fact is that we're in a position where we can fundamentally grow this country, just by no other reason by investing in infrastructure," Biden said.

And Biden met with the president of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations during a virtual meeting about union members.

