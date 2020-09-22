Focus on the Family Hosts 'See Life 2020' Virtual Conference This Saturday

As political candidates prepare to address abortion in upcoming debates, one pro-life organization is making sure Americans have all the facts they need.
Focus on the Family is hosting a virtual conference expose the lies and pain of the abortion industry, and to celebrate the unborn.
The conference is called See Life 2020.
During the event, prominent pro-life speakers and musicians will share powerful stories and music written and recorded specifically for the event. It's taking place online at 8:00 pm Eastern this Saturday, Sept. 26.
Focus on the Family president and CEO Jim Daly appeared on the Tuesday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk about the online conference.
Have you have had an abortion, are contemplating ending your pregnancy, or would like pregnancy-related resources, please click here.
