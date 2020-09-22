Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
USNews
CBNNews.com

Focus on the Family Hosts 'See Life 2020' Virtual Conference This Saturday

09-22-2020
CBN News
6193571183001
CBNNEWSWATCH2PM092220CC_HD1080_768.966_1037
6193571183001

As political candidates prepare to address abortion in upcoming debates, one pro-life organization is making sure Americans have all the facts they need.

Focus on the Family is hosting a virtual conference expose the lies and pain of the abortion industry, and to celebrate the unborn. 

The conference is called See Life 2020.

During the event, prominent pro-life speakers and musicians will share powerful stories and music written and recorded specifically for the event. It's taking place online at 8:00 pm Eastern this Saturday, Sept. 26.

Focus on the Family president and CEO Jim Daly appeared on the Tuesday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk about the online conference. 

Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel
 

Have you have had an abortion, are contemplating ending your pregnancy, or would like pregnancy-related resources, please click here.

Abortion

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories