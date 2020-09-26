CBN Founder Pat Robertson: 'God Is Not Giving Up on America'

“God is not giving up this world. God is not giving up on America."

That’s the message CBN Founder Pat Robertson said in a pre-recorded video address intended for the tens of thousands of people who gathered in Washington, DC for "The Return" - a day of prayer and repentance.

“This is a somber time, we are faced with multiple challenges in our world,” he said, citing the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the threat of a global financial collapse, as well as the growing threats posed by rival nations China and Russia.

Domestically, he spoke of America’s nationwide protests, marked by riots, violence, destruction and looting.

“What do we do? There’s only one answer. That answer is in the Lord Jesus Christ. God Almighty is in charge and I want to say confidently that God is not giving up on this world. God is not giving up on America. But we need to seek God, we need to return to the Lord. ...That’s why we’re here. We’re here to cry out to God and say ‘God, we ask you humbly, we seek your face we want to turn from our wicked ways.’”