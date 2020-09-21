Ginsburg to Lie in Repose at the Supreme Court Wednesday and Thursday, Public Viewing Allowed

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court of the United States on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and Thursday, Sept. 24.

Ginsburg, the court's second female justice died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.

The casket is scheduled to arrive in front of the court building just before 9:30 am on Wednesday. A private ceremony will take place in the Great Hall at 9:30 am attended by Justice Ginsburg's family, close friends, and members of the Court. Following the private ceremony inside, Ginsburg will lie in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the Building to allow for public viewing outdoors.

Former law clerks to Ginsburg will serve as honorary pallbearers and will line the front steps as the casket arrives. Supreme Court police officers will serve as pallbearers. The justices will remain inside the Great Hall where the casket will be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, which has been loaned to the high court by the US Congress for the ceremony. A 2016 portrait of Justice Ginsburg by Constance P. Beaty will be on display in the Great Hall.

The public is invited to pay respects in front of the court building from approximately 11:00 am until 10:00 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and from 9:00 am until 10:00 pm on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Further guidance regarding public viewing will be available on the homepage of the court's website.

A private interment service will be held next week at Arlington National Cemetery.

