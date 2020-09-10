'I Lost My Mother to COVID-19': T.C. Stallings Responds to Report Trump Downplayed the Virus

Christian athlete turned actor T.C. Stallings recently took to social media to express his feelings about a variety of issues ranging from the President's handling of the coronavirus to why Christians should not get caught up in the political division taking place in the nation.

"It's almost 190,000 that have died from the coronavirus," Stallings said in a nearly hour-long video posted on Instagram. "And when you have somebody included in that number, it hits differently than when you don't."

The War Room actor revealed that his mother died from the virus earlier this year.

"I lost my mother to COVID-19 on April 15 of this year," Stallings explained. "Four weeks later my grandmother passed away as well."

Stallings comments come amid news that President Trump knew the virus was deadly and airborne but chose to downplay its seriousness to prevent a nationwide panic.

During a taped interview with Bob Woodward in February, the president acknowledged that the coronavirus could be transmitted through the air and that it was very dangerous and would be difficult to contain.

"You just breathe the air, and that's how it's passed," the president warned.

"Extremely disappointed," Stallings says in his video. "Extremely disappointed and I'm so sorry that so many people have lost someone like me and had to hear."



"President Trump knew," continued Stallings. "While he's calling it a hoax and playing the political mask game and all of that garbage, you got people like my mom who buy into that, that it's not that bad."

Stallings, who says he hates politics and does not identify as a Democrat or Republican, says the president missed an opportunity to not only save lives but to also bring the country together.

"I am very disappointed that we had a chance to unite and fight the virus and we did not do that," he said. "If we had this information back in February we should've came out and said, 'hey airborne disease is killing people take care of yourselves.' We didn't do that. And I battled with my mom about doing that all the way up until her death."

The actor later issued advice to Christians ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

"Stop acting like your very existence hinges on who wins the presidency," said Stallings.

"As a Christian, don't get caught up in the political debates and all that kind of stuff. Show love. Speak as if God was right next to you. Support whoever you want to support but just at the end of the day, make sure that you don't forget that your testimony matters most."

"Your ability to tell someone about Jesus is the most important thing," said Stallings.