Prayers Lifted Up for Justice Ginsburg's Family

When news of Justice Ginsburg's death was announced, evangelist Franklin Graham was one of the first to offer condolences.

"Pray for the family of SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away today. May God comfort her loved ones," he tweeted Friday night.

Pray for the family of SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away today. May God comfort her loved ones. https://t.co/SC8CHi8Upi — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) September 18, 2020

President Trump returning from a campaign rally in Minnesota told reporters while deplaning from Air Force 1, "She just died? I didn't know that. She led an amazing life. What else can you say? Whether you agree or not...she led an amazing life. I'm sad to hear that."

In a statement, Sen. James Lankford, (R-OK) said he and his wife were praying for Justice Ginsburg's family.

"Cindy and I are praying for Justice Ginsburg's children and grandchildren as they mourn the loss of their mother and grandmother, and that God may grant peace and comfort on them in the days ahead," Lankfor said. "While we have disagreed on some issues and interpretations of the law, she was a remarkable legal mind that served honorably on the bench for 27 years. She was a force, a pioneer, and someone who loved our nation."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted, "Tonight, we mourn the passing of a giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women. She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy."

"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague," said Chief Justice John Roberts. "Today we mourn, but with confidence, that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her -- a tireless and resolute champion of justice."

A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.

