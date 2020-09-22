'Return. Restore. Revive.' Students Uniting for Wednesday's 'See You at the Pole' Annual Prayer Rally

All over the world, students will gather around their schools' flagpoles and virtually tomorrow at 7:00 am to pray for their schools, friends, families, churches, communities, and nations at the annual See You at the Pole (SYATP) event.

According to the SYATP organization's website, it's just about one thing - prayer.

Students gather to pray in Mount Airy, Maryland in 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Michele Rennolds)

SYATP is a day that students are committed to global unity in Christ and interceding for their generation. In this 30th year of the event, there has never been a more important time to pray as students lead students in a biblical call to "RETURN. RESTORE. REVIVE."

This year, a live-stream video will also be available at 7:00 am in each local US time zone (including Alaska and Hawaii). Students can participate in the Live Prayer Moment by accessing the live stream from the Campus Prayer app, the SYATP Facebook page, SYATP's YouTube channel, or SYATP.com.

History

See You at the Pole began in 1990 as a grassroots movement when a group of 10 teenagers in Burleson, Texas, came together for a DiscipleNow weekend. Compelled to pray, they drove to three different schools that night and went to the school flagpoles and prayed for their friends, schools, and leaders. The prayer event was named See You at the Pole™ at a brainstorming session during a meeting of key youth leaders. The vision was shared with 20,000 students in June 1990 at Reunion Arena in Dallas, Texas.

Now each year, an estimated one million students from all around the world participate in See You at the Pole. Students in more than 64 countries like Canada, Korea, Japan, Turkey, and the Ivory Coast are taking seriously the challenge to pray.

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, "These Christian young people are leading the way by example in prayer for their schools, communities and the nation. Liberty Counsel is proud of and supports all students who exercise their constitutional right to pray during the annual See You at the Pole event and throughout the school year."

The First Amendment guarantees students the right to pray individually or in groups on school grounds during any non-instructional time. All students may express their opinions verbally or in writing before or after school, in between classes, during the lunch hour, or on the playing field, according to the federal guidelines on prayer in public schools found on Liberty Counsel's website.

In another photo from 2019, a student at SHABACH! Christian Academy in Glenarden, Maryland participates in the See You at the Pole event. (Photo Credit: Keisha Lewis)

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!