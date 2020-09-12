Tropical Storm Sally Blossoms off Florida, Sets Sights on Gulf Coast

AccuWeather meteorologists continue to monitor several features across the Atlantic Basin, including a new tropical depression that is forecast to reach hurricane strength before making landfall along the Gulf Coast.

Sally strengthened to a tropical storm at 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday afternoon and was centered 35 miles south-southeast of Naples, Florida, and moving westward at 7 mph.

In less than 24 hour's time, Sally went from being a mass of showers and thunderstorms east of the Bahamas on Friday afternoon and to a tropical depression on Friday evening, before becoming a tropical storm on Saturday afternoon.

Sally is now the earliest named "S-Storm" to ever form in the Atlantic Ocean basin, beating out 2005's Hurricane Stan which was named on October 2.

The storm is forecast to continue moving west around 5-10 mph into Saturday night, bringing unsettled weather to southern Florida and the Keys.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for parts of southern Florida including the Ochlockonee River and the Okaloosa-Walton County line.

Beachgoers and boaters should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions that include sudden squalls, downpours, and rough seas and surf, forecasters warned. The tropical depression could produce a couple of isolated tornadoes and waterspouts as it moves westward across the southern Florida Peninsula and Keys.

After impacting southern Florida, Sally will shift gears and threaten the Gulf Coast.

Slow-and-steady strengthening is expected as Sally pulls away from southern Florida and into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

"With very warm water across the northeastern Gulf and relatively light vertical wind shear, Tropical Storm Sally is expected to have enough time to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

All residents along the eastern and northern Gulf of Mexico coast should monitor the progress of this system through the weekend and be prepared for strong winds and heavy, flooding rainfall.

The anticipation of reaching hurricane strength, damaging winds will also be a concern along the Gulf Coast.

Widespread wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph are expected from the central Florida Panhandle to eastern Louisiana, with the strongest wind near or east of the anticipated landfall.

An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mph is possible near the track of the center of the storm.

After moving inland early next week, the storm will lose wind intensity, but continue to pull moisture northward into the Deep South.

The wet weather across southern Florida is expected to spread across the state, and into southern Georgia through Sunday and then across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama into early next week.

"The heaviest downpours and highest rainfall accumulations are expected to set up over the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama, and southern Mississippi, and may persist for 48 hours in some locations," explained Douty.

With up to two days of heavy rain likely to deluge these areas, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches is possible within this area along the Gulf Coast.

An AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale of 1 is expected for this feature. The RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5 that was introduced by AccuWeather to rate tropical systems based on impacts, rather than just wind like the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale does.

The water throughout the Gulf of Mexico is very warm, in the 80s to near 90 F, which is sufficiently warm to support the strengthening of tropical systems.

A second area of disturbed weather over the north-central Gulf of Mexico was poorly organized on Friday but could gain organization as it drifts west-southwestward this weekend into early next week.

Interests in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and the coastal areas from southern Texas to eastern Mexico should monitor the feature's progress into next week.

