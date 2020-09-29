Viral Video of Ballot-Harvesting Fraud in Rep. Ilhan Omar's District Prompts Police to Evaluate Allegations'

Recent allegations of ballot-harvesting in Minnesota have prompted the local police department to review the matter.

Undercover organization Project Veritas released a video on Sunday that connected voter fraud with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar's Minneapolis district.

Political insider Omar Jamal appears in the video and seems to implicate Rep. Omar in the ballot-harvesting, calling it an "open secret."

"She (Ilhan Omar) will do anything that she can do to get elected and she has hundreds of people on the streets doing that," Jamal said.

"ALLEGATIONS OF VOTER FRAUD BEING EVALUATED," the police department announced on Twitter Monday shortly after President Trump called for an investigation into the matter.

"The MPD is aware of the allegations of vote harvesting. We are in the process of looking into the validity of those statements. No further information is available at this time on this."

John Elder, the Public Information Officer with the Minnesota Police Department, told CBN News on Tuesday that there is still no further information on the allegations.

Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt is calling for an investigation, saying on Twitter, "Serious allegations of voter fraud, including multiple violations of our state's election & voter integrity laws. This should be vetted and investigated ASAP."

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office issued a statement saying, "The Hennepin County Attorney's Office takes those cases very seriously and after every even-year election, we usually file a dozen or so cases involving some type of election violations, primarily felons voting despite still being on probation," the statement continued.

While it's unclear who may be behind the ballot-harvesting seen in the video, Project Veritas reports that their investigation found three locations where the scheme has taken place: Riverside Plaza apartments, an elderly community at Horn Towers, and the Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services which serves as a voting location and ballot drop-off site.

In the video, a former political worker brought an investigator with Project Veritas to a location where participants took absentee ballots from elderly Somalis.

"At the end of this street there's three towers called Horn Towers and it's all seniors and they took every ballot," the former worker said. "Knock on the door and say 'Your ballots, come. Give it to me. Give it to me.'"

CBN News reached out to Rep. Omar for comment and her office replied calling the report untrue, saying, "No one in the video was in any way a part of Ilhan for Congress."