'We Are so Grateful to God': Hurricane Laura Survivors Receive Aid and Hope, Thanks to Operation Blessing

Residents in Louisiana are facing crucial shortages of basic supplies after Hurricane Laura slammed the area last Thursday.

More than 17,000 linemen from 29 states are working to restore power for thousands of people who have been without air conditioning during some of the hottest days of the year.

Cars were backed up for miles as members of the US military handed out ice, water, meals, and tarps to nearly 180,000 people.

One man was trapped in his home for days, hoping that help would come soon.

"We lost the roof to our house," he said. "We were trapped in our house for four days. Our brother-in-law came and cut us out a chainsaw yesterday."

Operation Blessing trucks have been in Lake Charles, Louisiana for days with volunteers who are ready to help victims. They brought power tools and equipment to cut and remove debris.

Downed power lines and trees scattered the streets which made traveling difficult and dangerous.

Lake Charles resident Deborah Guillory and her husband fled the area when she heard how powerful Hurricane Laura was. After recently returning home, she discovered that her home would need a new roof, ceiling, and floor.

"We were totally depressed but we also felt blessed at the same time because as we were coming in," Guillory said. "Some of the homes had been completely destroyed. We do see a light at the end of the tunnel."

She is grateful for the Operation Blessing volunteers who are there to help during her road to recovery.

"We definitely need the help, want the help, and we are so thankful to God that you would be willing to provide that help for us," she added.

And OB teams traveled to another area in Lake Charles where an elderly community was in need of assistance.

Local caregiver Stacie was uncertain if and when help would arrive.

"We're looking for help, and who's gonna be there?" Stacie said. "Well, Operation Blessing is there. You brought water, food, and a warm smile."

Volunteers took the time to listen to Stacie and her friends, then prayed for emotional healing.

"Love your neighbor as yourself," Stacie added. "You're an example of that. I'd like to thank all the donors, volunteers, locally as well as abroad, from the least to the greatest. Thank you for the food and the prayers."

