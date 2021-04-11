200+ Male Inmates in CA Identifying as Female, Nonbinary Request Transfer to Prison Matching Their 'Gender Identify'

Since January, hundreds of male prison inmates in California, who identify as female or nonbinary, have requested housing in a women's facility - a growing desire since Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill supporting the LGBTQ agenda.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says 261 male inmates have asked to be transferred to housing that matches their gender identity, according to The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF).

Deputy Press Secretary Terry Thornton told DCNF, "255 are from transgender women and non-binary incarcerated people who are requesting to be housed in a female institution and six are from transgender men and non-binary incarcerated people who are requesting to be housed in a male institution."

CBN News previously reported that Newsom signed Senate Bill 132 last September which allows prison inmates to be recognized by their chosen identity rather than the gender they were born with.

Under the bill, individuals are admitted to CDCR and officers must privately ask if they identify as transgender, nonbinary, or intersex.

Inmates may request to be held in an area that houses either men or women but the law says the correctional facility cannot deny an inmate's request because of their anatomy or sexual orientation.

Additionally, CDCR's spokesperson says they have not turned down a single gender-based housing request.

Meanwhile, fears are looming at the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla where inmates were warned by guards that "men are coming" and to anticipate sexual violence.

Inmate Tomiekia Johnson told the Los Angeles Times that employees stated, "If we think it's bad now, be prepared for the worst. That it's going to be off the hook, it's going to be jumping. They say we're going to need a facility that's going to be like a maternity ward. They say we're going to have an inmate program where inmates become nannies."

The LA Times also reported that many female inmates are fearful of men requesting to be moved to a women's prison based on false claims of sexual orientation.

However, some concerns over safety have reportedly slowed the process of transferring male inmates to women's prisons, the publication added.