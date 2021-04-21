Arizona Governor Sending National Guard to Southern Border

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday he is sending 250 National Guard troops to the state's southern border with Mexico amid the increased arrivals of migrants.

The announcement came the day Customs and Border Protection held an open house at a new tent-like migrant processing center in the border community of Yuma. It is the first of two planned in Arizona to help agents process and temporarily shelter a growing number of asylum seekers arriving at the border. A similar structure is opening later this month in Tucson.

The Republican governor has quarreled with the administration of President Joe Biden over immigration policies, and he calls the situation on the border a “crisis.”

“If this administration isn't going to do anything, then we will,” Ducey said.

There was no immediate response from Customs and Border Protection officials.