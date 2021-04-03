Christian Youth Ministry 'Upward Sports' Launches Latest Initiative 'Project Select' to Further Reach Communities

Upward Sports, a Christian youth sports organization, is revising its sports ministry in an effort to help churches reconnect with their community this spring.

The organization assists church leaders with utilizing sports as a way to engage with families in their community and raise awareness of Jesus Christ.

Some of the changes include new sports, upgraded technology, more affordable options, and customized packages.

With the new technology, the platform will be easier to use so partners can order products and readily utilize their resources. Additionally, volleyball became the first new sport added to the league.

"With youth sports across the nation expected to return this spring, we at Upward Sports are eager to share the Gospel through sports to young players and families who are eager to get back in the game," said Executive Director Kevin Drake. "As churches are looking for ways to re-engage with communities this spring, we're excited to reach more communities with our new offerings."

Upward Sports is calling this new initiative "Project Select" which focuses on offering a personalized product designed to meet the needs of their church partners.

Through Project Select, Upward can serve current and future church partners while satisfying requests to better support partners in lower-income communities. Qualification for a price reduction will be reviewed and offered on a case-by-case basis.

Despite the difficulties and setbacks that Upward has faced this year, the ministry remains focused on its primary goal - promoting spiritual and physical health.

"Sports are a great way to connect kids, parents, grandparents, and other members of the community. We're excited to further our partnership with local churches to empower churches to connect with their community through sports ministry," said Operations Director Nathan Holm. "We are committed to walking local alongside churches- in the heart of these communities- to help engage young athletes and their families in a way that will strengthen the mind, body, and spirit with the joy that comes from the Gospel and the sports they love."

Upward Sports is based out of Spartanburg, SC, and was started in 1995 by Caz McCaslin. The ministry offers sports leagues and camps for children across the US. To find out more, click here.

