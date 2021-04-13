Dozens Arrested During Second Night of Unrest in Minnesota After Daunte Wright Shooting

Violence continued overnight in Minnesota as demonstrators took to the streets after a Black man was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Hundreds of protestors faced off against police in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center just hours after Gov. Tim Walz announced a curfew from dusk to dawn.

When the crowd wouldn't disperse, police in riot gear began firing gas canisters and flash-bang grenades. Some people broke into local businesses and looted stores.

At least 40 people were arrested Monday night at a Brooklyn Center protest and 13 protesters were in police custody early Tuesday morning in Minneapolis. Officers said most of the arrests stemmed from curfew violations and rioting.

We are live outside of Dollar Tree in Brooklyn Center. Officials say about 40 people were arrested overnight in the Twin Cities. @KSTP pic.twitter.com/GfZlvkLzy6 — Ashley Zilka (@ashleyzilka) April 13, 2021

Chemical irritants and flash bangs starting @KSTP pic.twitter.com/Ln8VkOf2pj — Kirsten Swanson (@KirstenKSTP) April 13, 2021

The second night of demonstrations comes after Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believes the killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright was an "accidental discharge" by the officer involved.

Wright was pulled over for a traffic stop, then allegedly tried to flee. Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran, pulled her gun out during the incident but meant to use her taser.

"It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet," said Chief Gannon.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office, Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officer Potter can be heard on tape warning Wright that she would tase him. She's been placed on administrative leave while officials investigate the tragic event.

Wright's father, Aubrey Wright, told ABC's "Good Morning America" that he can't believe the officer accidentally discharged her handgun rather than her Taser.

"I cannot accept that. I lost my son," Wright said. "He's never coming back. I can't accept that. A mistake? That doesn't even sound right. This officer has been on the force for 26 years. I can't accept that."



Meanwhile, the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin continued on Monday. Chauvin is charged with the May 25 death of George Floyd.

Floyd's death set off protests and a national reckoning on race, and now the question of criminality lands Chauvin on trial, charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, and third-degree murder.