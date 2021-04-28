'Every Life Holds Immeasurable Value': 4 GOP-Led States Sign Pro-Life Bills to Protect the Unborn

A surge of pro-life legislation aimed at protecting unborn babies is making its way across the country as two more governors approved new abortion restrictions Tuesday.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed a law to ban abortions that target unborn babies with genetic defects such as Down syndrome.

Doctors who perform an abortion because the child has a survivable genetic issue could face felony charges under AZ Senate Bill 1457 unless the abortion involves a condition that is deemed "lethal."

"Every life holds immeasurable value — regardless of genetic makeup," Ducey tweeted. "Today I signed legislation to prioritize life in our preborn children and protect those with genetic abnormalities.

Arizona remains among the top pro-life states in the nation, and my sincere thanks goes to Senator Nancy Barto for her leadership and work on this life-saving issue and to those who supported this bill.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) also approved a measure to curtail abortion access, signing a bill that would outlaw nearly all abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Little signed the bill, which contains a "trigger provision," meaning it won't go into effect unless a federal appeals court somewhere in the country upholds a similar measure from another state.

"Idaho is a state that values the most innocent of all lives – the lives of babies," the governor said. "We should never relent in our efforts to protect the lives of the preborn."

Little continued, "Hundreds and hundreds of babies lose their lives every year in Idaho due to abortion, an absolute tragedy. I appreciate Idaho lawmakers for continuing to protect lives by passing this important legislation, and I am proud to sign the bill into law today."

Exceptions include cases involving rape, incest, or medical emergency.

The bill's sponsor, state Senator Patti Anne Lodge, explained there are "A multitude of services available for women in crisis pregnancies. Choosing life is supported with compassionate help throughout the pregnancy and extends to 18 months after birth. Life goals can still be achieved for both the mother and child. With the availability of compassionate and supportive services and the rights pregnant women have in today's world, a woman can give birth and continue her life goals."

Meanwhile, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed three pro-life bills on Monday, including a fetal heartbeat measure. One criminalizes abortion in certain cases and could cost providers their medical licenses for performing them.

The Republican-controlled Oklahoma Senate passed measures requiring physicians who perform abortions to be certified in obstetrics and gynecology, adding abortion to the list of unprofessional conduct by doctors. In the case of the fetal heartbeat bill, any doctor who performs an abortion after detecting a heartbeat would be guilty of homicide.

In a tweet, Gov. Stitt said, "I will continue to keep my promise and sign every piece of pro-life legislation that hits my desk. Today, that's SB 918. I am proud to be called the most pro-life governor!"

I will continue to keep my promise and sign every piece of pro-life legislation that hits my desk. Today, that's SB 918. I am proud to be called the most pro-life governor!

And Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed three bills on Monday setting restrictions on abortion in the state. The bills ban abortion after 20 weeks of gestation, require health care providers to give pregnant women the opportunity to view an ultrasound before performing an abortion and place several restrictions on abortion drugs, like requiring that they be administered in-person rather than through telemedicine.

"Life is precious and ought to be protected," Gianforte said. "Today, I proudly signed into law bills to protect the life of our most vulnerable, the unborn."