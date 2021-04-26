Give Biden 4 Brand New Supreme Court Picks? 'No Way' Say Most Americans

A new survey reveals that packing the Supreme Court, an initiative endorsed by Democrats in Congress gets little support from voters. In fact, two-thirds of Americans said they oppose the idea.

The poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy from April 15 - April 19, 2021, where 1,100 registered voters were interviewed nationwide by telephone.

Participants were asked this question:

"Do you feel President Joe Biden should or should not back a plan proposed by Congressional Democrats to increase the number of Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States from nine members to thirteen members?"

The results showed 65 percent of respondents dislike the idea, 31 percent supported it, and 4 percent were undecided.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Additionally, participants were asked if they believed protections for religious liberty would increase or decrease as a result of court-packing.

Nationwide, 44 percent said efforts to safeguard religious liberty would decrease, 20 percent believe it would increase, and 20 percent said there would be no change.

Earlier this month, the White House released a statement that President Biden had issued an executive order to form the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States. A bipartisan group will spend six months examining the structure of the high court and then decide whether or not an overhaul is necessary.

Members of the commission will include scholars, former federal judges, and those who simply want to change America's democratic institutions.

But the "size of the court" has been a hot-button political issue as many Republicans have accused liberals of wanting "court-packing" by adding more liberal justices to the court so they can get the rulings they want.

The U.S. has had nine justices on the Supreme Court since 1869. To add additional justices would take an act of Congress, along with support from the President, but it's unclear how the country would respond to such a serious move to change 150+ years of precedent.

Additionally, the Mason-Dixon survey shows that 51 percent of people oppose the formation of the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the U.S., and 43 percent support it.

Poll participants were also asked about ending the 200-year-old practice of legislative filibusters in the U.S. Senate.

Findings show that 54 percent opposed the idea, 37 percent supported the measure, and 9 percent were undecided.