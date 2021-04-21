Ohio Police Officer Fatally Shoots 16-Year-Old Girl Who Was Swinging a Knife at 2 Other People

Another police-involved shooting is making headlines after an officer in Columbus, Ohio shot and killed a 16-year-old girl who reportedly swung at two other people with a knife on Tuesday.

The Columbus Division of Police released bodycam footage from the officer who fired the shots. The video came out just minutes before the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Video shows police responding to an emergency call from someone who said they were being physically threatened.

The officer got out of his patrol car and started walking toward a crowd of people when the Black girl, identified as Ma'Khia Bryant, started swinging a knife.

While holding the weapon, Bryant reportedly charged at another person who was pinned against a car. After the police officer fired four shots at Bryant, she fell to the ground.

A man nearby shouted at the officer, "You didn't have to shoot her! She's just a kid, man!"

The officer responded, "She had a knife. She just went at her."

Police said Bryant was taken to the hospital where she passed away.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther called the incident a "horrible, heartbreaking situation," adding that the "officer took action to protect another young girl in our community."

The girl's mother, Paula Bryant told WBNS News, "Ma'Khia had a motherly nature about her. She promoted peace. That is something that I want to always be remembered."

The grieving mother added, "This never should of happened. She's a loving girl. I'm very upset. I'm hurt. I want answers. My daughter dispatched the Columbus police for protection, not to be a homicide today."

