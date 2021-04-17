Police, Protesters Clash in Multiple Cities Over Recent Officer Involved Shootings

Chaos consumed several U.S. cities Friday evening as protesters took to the streets, unleashing their anger over the deaths of Daunte Wright in Minnesota and Adam Toledo in Chicago.

An emergency curfew was enforced by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Friday night as rioting intensified outside police headquarters, Fox 9 News reports.

Public Safety Commission John Harrington said at least 100 people were arrested.

Authorities tried to withhold a curfew for the first time since protests began last Sunday after 20-year-old Wright was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop.

Despite Mayor Mike Elliott's effort to "take a different approach," the decision was reversed and the emergency curfew was imposed from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Fox 9 reports that rioters broke through a barrier surrounding the headquarters building and threw objects at officers. Police responded with flashbangs and pepper spray, then declared it an unlawful assembly.

In Chicago, thousands gathered in Logan Square after video footage was released from the March 29 police shooting involving 13-year-old Toledo.

Police and protesters clashed briefly throughout the night.

WARNING: VIOLENCE AND PROFANITY

Clashes are breaking out between Chicago Police and the crowd here at Logan Square Park #Chicago #ChicagoPD #ChicagoProtests pic.twitter.com/fVL5W2P7Gm — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 17, 2021

“Adam Toledo!” chants as the crowd returns to Logan Square Park here in Chicago #AdamToledo #Chicago pic.twitter.com/nvNf5zf75E — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 17, 2021

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday urged the city to stay calm, adding that there would be a full investigation into Toledo's death.

And marches in downtown Portland, Oregon turned violent Friday night, leading police to declare one of them a riot.

Protesters gathered near Lents Park after a police-involving shooting occurred Friday morning, CNN reports.

More than 100 people tore down crime-scene police tape and threw objects at officers while they were conducting their investigation. The misconduct led officers to deploy pepper spray and smoke canisters in an effort to disperse the crowd.

Video posted on social media shows a large fire burning near an Apple Store in Pioneer Place.

A building attached to the Apple Store in Pioneer Place is lit on fire as Security guards the Apple building. #Portland #Protest #riot pic.twitter.com/m8Iio5J2ul — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) April 17, 2021

Portland police tweeted photos showing damage to the Oregon Historical Society. Firefighters extinguished multiple fires set throughout the area.

Windows smashed at Oregon Historical Society. pic.twitter.com/PXlXVQXtSo — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 17, 2021

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler released a statement Friday asking everyone to "proceed with empathy and peace. These shootings always are traumatic for everyone involved and for our community, regardless of the circumstances," he said.

"I want to offer my sympathy to the individual involved and to their family. My thoughts also are with the officers who were involved."