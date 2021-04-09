Religious Liberty in Crisis: Protecting Your Freedoms in the 'Cancel Culture' Era

What was unfathomable in the first two decades of the twenty-first century has become a reality. Religious liberty, both in the United States and across the world, is in crisis.

As we navigate the coming decades, We the People must know our rights more than ever, particularly as it relates to the freedom to exercise our religion. Armed with a proper understanding of this country's rich tradition of religious liberty, we can protect faith through any crisis that comes our way. Without that understanding, though, we'll watch as the creeping secular age erodes our freedom.

Gordon Robertson talks with Judge Ken Starr about his book, Religious Liberty in Crisis, on Friday's 700 Club.

In his new book, Religious Liberty in Crisis, Ken Starr explores the crises that threaten religious liberty in America. He also examines the ways well-meaning government action sometimes undermines the religious liberty of the people, and how the Supreme Court in the past has ultimately provided us protection from such forms of government overreach. He also explores the possibilities of future overreach by government officials.

Starr explains how each of us can resist the quarantining of our faith within the confines of the law, and why that resistance is important. Through gaining a deep understanding of the Constitutional importance of religious expression, Starr invites the reader to be a part of protecting those rights of religious freedom and taking a more active role in advancing the cause of liberty.