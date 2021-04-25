Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham 'Not Very Impressed' With Biden's First 100 Days in Office

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told "Fox News Sunday" that he was "not very impressed" with Joe Biden's first 100 days as president.

"During the campaign, he made us all believe Joe Biden would be the moderate choice," Graham said on Sunday. "That court-packing was a bonehead idea. All of a sudden we have a commission to change the structure of the Supreme Court. Making D.C. a state, I think that's a very radical idea that will change the makeup of the United States Senate. AOC said his first 100 days exceeded her expectations. That's all you need to know."

Graham also condemned the Biden administration's foreign policy.

"He's been a disaster on foreign policy. The border is in chaos, the Iranians are off the map, he's opening up negotiations with the Iranian regime and they haven't done a d--- thing to change," Graham said. "Afghanistan's going to fall apart. Russia and China are already pushing him around, so I'm very worried."

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

In January, the South Carolina senator predicted that Biden's first few months in office would be wrought with radicalism.

"I think we are going to have in the first hundred days by the Biden administration the most aggressive socialized policy effort in the history of the country," Graham said.

Biden issued 22 executive orders in the first week of his administration, some reversed rules set by former President Donald Trump. One order signed by Biden bans any service member from being forced to leave the military on the basis of gender identity.

Another order, Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender or Sexual Identity, cites respect and dignity for all while focusing on children who it says should not be denied access to the restroom, locker room, or school sports.

Biden said the measures seek to add equality into all the actions made by the federal government.

Graham added, "If they do what they are talking about doing. Republicans will come roaring back in 2022, we will take back the House, we will take back the Senate and, just in a few months, President Trump will be looked at far differently than he is today."

Meanwhile, President Biden will finally address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28 - just before his 100th day in office.