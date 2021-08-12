100-Year-Old Great-Great-Granny, Oldest Powerlifter and Guinness World Record Holder, Still Competing

A great-great-grandmother and former dance teacher, who turned 100 years old on Sunday, has accomplished a lot over her lifetime, including becoming a Guinness World record holder.

Edith Murway-Traina from Tampa, Florida started lifting weights at age 91. At first, it was just a hobby but now she's listed as the oldest female competitive powerlifter.

"I think in my nineties, I became more aware of the need for people to be recognized for who they are, or what they are, or how they are and it's the most beautiful thing in the world," she said. "I think I survive on that, mostly, myself."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Murway can even deadlift 165 pounds and bench press 65 pounds.

"I thought I'd just as well pick up a few bars and they got to be fun," she added.

She's already taken part in more than a dozen competitions and has no plans of slowing down.

The powerlifting champ has been working on her techniques with the help of a trainer and is gearing up for her next competition in November.

Murway last competed at the age of 98 and was forced to stop due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Going on a regular basis, I found that I was enjoying it and I was challenging myself to get a little bit better. Before long, I was part of the team. I didn't expect any kind of awards or anything like that and the first time I got a trophy, I thought 'oh, that's pretty neat.'"