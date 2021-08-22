Displaying 30+ Stories
'Blessed by God': Family Thanks NYPD Officers Who Heroically Saved Infant Son

08-22-2021
Tré Goins-Phillips, Faithwire
Photo by Gianandrea Villa/Unsplash
Sean Echevarria — a father in New York City — says he, his wife, and their infant son were “blessed by God” when police officers heroically resuscitated their 5-month-old boy earlier this month.

Sitting alongside his wife, Raina Enand, Echevarria told the officers with the New York Police Department, “We’re super grateful that we ran into you guys when we did and that we were able to save this little kid’s life.”

“Thanks to you guys, we really lucked out,” he said. “We really were blessed by God in that moment.”

Enand said and her husband have watched CPR training videos before, but admitted that, in the moment, her mind went blank, noting it “requires a level of calmness to properly react in the situation.”

The cops involved in Zayn’s rescue were Officers Reis, Bates, and Keller, according to a report from Fox News. They were reportedly in the Brooklyn area investigating a nearby burglary when Eschevarria alerted them that his son had lost consciousness.

When he got home the evening, Officer Reis said he hugged his wife and daughter and “got so emotional,” recalling the Aug. 5 rescue.

At the time, NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison praised his deputies for their work.

“The officers immediately sprung into action and began to render aid to the infant until further medical assistance arrived,” he said. “These officers’ actions helped save the infant’s life and he has made a full recovery.”

