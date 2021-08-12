CO2 Coalition Director Disagrees with UN's 'Code Red' Report, Disputes 'Climate Crisis' Claims

ABOVE: Gregory Wrightstone, executive director of the CO2 Coalition, discusses the United Nations climate change report.

The United Nations released a new report this week during the height of summer heat declaring a "code red" for humanity. The U.N. says earth's climate is getting so hot that within the next ten years, it may likely exceed levels that world leaders are trying to prevent.

The chair of the U.N. panel on climate change says human beings are causing global warming.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

On this week's episode of the Global Lane, Gregory Wrightstone, executive director of the CO2 Coalition disagrees, and he disputes claims that the world is in a climate crisis. Plus, he points out China and India are taking steps to undermine what the West is doing anyways.

"If we look at what India and China are both doing. They are moving full-speed ahead with coal-fired electricity generation," he said. "What India is doing... they are snubbing their nose at the U.N. They said the developed world has had two centuries to be able to develop their economies using fossil fuels. And too bad for us. What we're going to do, we're not going to look at our CO2 emissions. We're basically going to look at our per capita CO2 emissions and continue to build coal-fired electricity generation plants."

"China is going full-speed ahead. In fact, if you look they have more coal-fired electricity generation facilities planned and under construction right now than there is in the entire United States," Wrightstone added. "So any reductions that we in the western world do will be dwarfed by both India and China."

Watch the full interview with Wrightstone on The Global Lane which is seen Thursday nights at 8:30 on the CBN News Channel.