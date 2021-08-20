'Dramatic Treatment' Regeneron Touted as 'Winning Tool' in COVID Fight

The fight against COVID-19 is far from over. Every day more people become infected, many of them fully vaccinated. Hospitals across the U.S. are once again as full as they were during the peak of the pandemic earlier this year and the death toll continues to grow.



Most health experts say the Delta variant has turned the pandemic on its head and the strategy to fight it must be revised. This week President Biden announced all adults will need booster shots eight months after becoming fully vaccinated because of data showing a decrease in their effectiveness, illustrating we are in a war against an ever-changing enemy.



Dr. Chauncey Crandall, a West Palm Beach, Florida cardiologist, told CBN News that the COVID-19 vaccines were designed to fight a COVID-19 virus that is different from the one that is circulating now.



"It's mutating, it's mutating, it's mutating," he explained, "Your audience are Christians. This is really like the devil himself. He's going after everyone and he wants to kill and destroy everyone in his path."

Dr. Crandall says people should try to avoid becoming infected, but should know what to do if that happens.



"The best thing is to stay strong and healthy," he said. "There's a debate about vaccines. If you get a vaccine you have some advantage, but those that are unvaccinated, and many Christians are unvaccinated, need to take precautions. And if you do appear to have symptoms you need to get tested early on. Don't wait."



That's because of a little-known treatment called Regeneron.



"This is a dramatic treatment for those that have COVID early on," said Dr. Crandall, "Not for the people that are hospitalized, but for people that have early diagnosis."



Regeneron was given to President Trump after he became infected with COVID-19 last year. The FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization for it in November of 2020. The synthetic antibody begins fighting the virus soon after entering the body.



"Regeneron is what we need to use to fight the battle and it is a winning tool," said Dr. Crandall.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis set up Regeneron infusion sites across the state.



"You go there, you get an IV. They will infuse this for an hour. You're under observation for an hour and if you do well you go home," explained Dr. Crandall, who encouraged people to contact their elected officials to start Regeneron infusion sites in more states.

Dr. Crandall says Regeneron can be used by people who have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 as a way to prevent becoming infected.



"Sometimes it's approved for families," he explained. "Those are also candidates to receive Regeneron as a protective measure. And we know this monoclonal antibody will protect them in a household that is already infected."



Dr. Crandall says if more people used Regeneron perhaps hospitals wouldn't be so overwhelmed.



"Do you know the families aren't even allowed in these hospitals? Ministers and churches aren't allowed in. But I don't see the church outside," Dr. Crandall said.



Dr. Crandall encourages all people to ask God to help those who are suffering right now.



"So I'm calling on the people of God to pray this Friday and Saturday night for all those that are in the hospital and sick and dying right now."



Dr. Crandall's Healing Encounter Nights is holding a virtual prayer meeting this weekend for the COVID-19 infirmed. His ministry is also working with hospitals in the West Palm Beach area to distribute cards to hospital patients, offering them prayer or to join them in prayer via telephone or zoom.