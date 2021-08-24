'Encouragement to Students': Back To School Event Aims to Mobilize Youth for Missions on School Campuses

Summer is coming to an end and that means many students across the country will returning to the classroom. No doubt the new school year will be filled with many different challenges including mask mandates due to COVID-19.



But one ministry is helping high school and college students prepare for what's ahead.

Campus Renewal's Every Student Sent, a community-based platform, connects students to churches and ministries.

Campus Renewal President Jeremy Story shared about the ministry during an interview with CBN News' Prayerlink.

"Every Student Sent is really a coalition of a variety of college ministries, pretty much all of them across the country and high schools and high school ministries and everybody involved from youth to college," explained Story.

"And so, what it allows students to do is go online and be able to connect with ministries and churches and with each other," he continued. "It's not just ministries and churches. They'll be able to see each other on the same campus. So, it provides community. They can also receive discipleship material."

The ministry is hosting a virtual back-to-school event on Aug. 31 called Mobilized for Mission for high school and college students as well as campus ministers, youth pastors and parents.

"What this event is just to raise awareness that there is a tool like this and also to provide resources and encouragement to students who are headed off to college either for the first time or maybe they're sophomores or juniors at this point," Story explained. "We also have content on that live broadcast that'll be coming; useful for parents or Christian high school administrator or Christians who are high school administrators or even youth leaders."

Meanwhile, Story says the overall message of the ministry outreach is to encourage students to be the change by mobilizing their culture for missions and revival at their high school or college campus.

"We're teaching them how to hear from the Lord and engage others in mission, basically how to be in the world but not of it," he said.

For more information or to register for the Mobilized for Mission Back to School Event and to take part in the live webinar click here.