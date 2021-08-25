Focus on the Family Presents 'See Life 2021,' An In Person Pro-LIfe Event in Texas Saturday

The pro-life organization, Focus on the Family, is hosting an in-person event in Dallas, Texas this weekend to celebrate the unborn.

See Life 2021 is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm, Saturday, Aug. 28 at the American Airlines Center.

The event will feature prominent guest speakers and musical artists including Matthew West, Amy Ford, Nick Vujicic, Jim Daly, and Toni Clarke.

THIS SATURDAY join thousands of everyday pro-life heroes for a night of music & worship with @matthew_west, recognition of pro-life stories, & so much more! Join us for the #SeeLife2021: DALLAS TX Live Event. Learn more & register if you're nearby! Visit: https://t.co/uMDDvL5vKG pic.twitter.com/2n8quxVEWZ — Focus on the Family (@FocusFamily) August 23, 2021

See Life 2021 has already reached millions of people online through the release of a weekly digital series leading up to Saturday's live event.

Six digital episodes were made available for viewers to watch on Focus on the Family's website and social media channels. Each episode offers meaningful discussions about the pro-life movement.

For more information about See Life 2021, click here.

Focus on the Family is a global Christian ministry that helps build thriving marriages that reflect God's design, and equips parents to raise their children according to morals and values grounded in biblical principles.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***