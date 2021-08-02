'Glory Be to God': Former Foster Child Becomes Pro-Life Foster Mom, Now She's Mrs. Universe Too

Pro-life advocate and former foster child Victoria Petersen, who is dedicated to defending the unborn and improving the foster care system within the U.S., has been crowned Mrs. Universe.

On July 22, Petersen shared photos of the event on Facebook, writing "Glory be to God forever and ever. Amen. Mrs. Universe 2022."

She entered foster care at the age of 12 and was adopted by her high school running coach, Scott Wichman.

"When I met Scott, I was just running track because academics and running were the only things I was good at, and the two things I was allowed to do outside of my foster home," Petersen told The Crescent News.

Eventually, his family became her own.

"I didn't have a lot of decent men in my life, but I had no idea he'd impact my life like he did," she added.

Petersen attended Hillsdale College and graduated in 2018. She met and married her husband Jacob and they too became foster parents.

She works with America's Kids Belong and founded Bring Beloved which empowers youth through mentorship and leadership programs that are designed to help them succeed in life.

"My experience in foster care as a former foster youth, foster care advocate, and foster mom fuels my life's passion to raise up and nurture my own family, as well as advocate for the restoration of family," Petersen wrote on her website. "My heart is burdened for the foster care community, foster youth, vulnerable youth, and suffering families."

And Petersen said winning the pageant has been instrumental in sharing her pro-life message and raising awareness about children in foster care.

"Being Mrs. Minnesota Universe has allowed me another opportunity to inform people of how they can help youth in foster care from the perspective of a former foster youth, foster mom, and advocate! Through this venture, I am NOT going to be a voice for the voiceless," she wrote. "I am going to give the voiceless opportunities to raise their voices! The voiceless have a voice. We just need to listen!"

