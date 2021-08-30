Hurricane Ida Leaves all of New Orleans Without Power, Reverses Flow of Mississippi River

As officials survey the wreckage left behind from Hurricane Ida, storm surge, flash flooding, and tornadoes remain a real threat for Northeastern states.

Life-saving efforts are the first priority after 150 mph winds battered the Louisiana Coast. Before it was downgraded to a tropical storm, the hurricane knocked out power to millions and even reversed the flow of the Mississippi River.

People are still trapped in their attics in remote places where alligators and downed power lines threaten a safe escape along the Gulf coast.

The storm-ravaged homes and flooded streets. Overnight, the entire city of New Orleans lost power. The governor told President Biden Thursday that power was out to almost two million Louisiana customers.

Many more are still in the dark across a five-state radius.

CBN's Operation Blessing was one of the first relief organizations on the scene in Mississippi.

A crew of 18 are now giving food, water, and tarps to families now taking their first steps toward recovery. They encourage anyone willing to help or donate to follow their efforts closely on social media.



"We're ready to go with our track shoes on," Anthony Lloyd, said with Operation Blessing. "All goods are at the front of the warehouse and ready to go on any vehicle that might need them. It's consistent in our pattern to try and get out the door quickly and safely."

As the tropical storm crawls through Mississippi, a large majority of Eastern states are preparing for a deluge of rain, with possibilities of flash flooding and tornadoes.

One person died from a falling tree in a suburb of Baton Rouge and that number is expected to rise. Federal levees survived the storm and likely saved lives.

For more information about Operation Blessing and how you can help, visit ob.org.