'It's my Moral Duty to Help People': 10-Year-Old Boy Sets Goal of Collecting 500,000 Books for Those in Need

One 10-year-old boy from Fort Worth, Texas is using his love of reading books to help spread kindness around the world.

After Orion Jean won a student kindness contest in July 2020, he initiated a series of events that focus on serving those in need through acts of kindness.

"Kindness is a virtue we can all possess," he told CBS News. "If we are willing to. So why not start today. Because right now, it's what we need more than ever."

His current drive is called "Race to 500,000 Books" where he is collecting books for children who don't have their own. He started on May 1 and hopes to meet his goal by August 31.

"It's all about my moral duty to help people," he said. "You know, it's my responsibility to be able to see these people who need help and knowing that I have the resources to help them."

Last August Orion collected over 500 toys for a children's hospital. And in November he collected more than 100,000 meals for people experiencing food insecurity.

And the cheerful giver doesn't show any signs of stopping his "race to kindness."

"I hope that the impact that I have had is enough to keep people continuing to race to kindness and continuing to join me in this marathon because it's not a sprint," Orion said. "It's not a one-time thing, it's not a three-time thing. It's something that can hopefully be continued on for years and years to come."

