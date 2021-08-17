Megachurch Pastor Miles McPherson's Tearful Request for Prayer for Hospitalized Wife

Pastor Miles McPherson of San Diego's Rock Church is asking the public to pray for his wife, Debbie, who was hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19.

In an emotional video posted to Instagram Friday, McPherson said her condition was serious but the worst part was that he couldn't even be by her side.

"You know, I've been in ministry for a long time and I've seen so many people get help and I just want you to pray for my wife, Debbie, that God would heal her and bring her home," the pastor said while fighting back tears. "God knows all the details about her health. I just pray that he'll bring her home and that she'll be able to breathe on her own."

McPherson gave an update on his wife Sunday, explaining that her health was improving and they were hopeful she'd be released from the hospital soon.

"Thank you for praying for her health... thank you for praying for me. It's been a wakeup call in many, many ways and it's very humbling to see all the people that have reached out," he said. "She continues to improve. She's requiring less oxygen and her saturation rate is great. Hopefully she'll be home in a few days. That's what our prayer is."

The pastor expressed his gratitude for everyone who has prayed for God to strengthen and heal Debbie.

"I'm gonna be praying for all of ya'll that God would bless you because you blessed us, and honor your faithfulness to pray for us. It's been a blessing. It's been very humbling to receive all the feedback and support from all of you. Again she's doing great and hopefully soon, in a couple days or so I'm going to have a video with her."

He ended the video message with a jovial comment, stating that he misses Debbie so much, he's willing to climb a tree so he can see her through a window.

"I tried to go see her today and stand outside the window. I asked if I could see her and just look through the window," he said. "She's on the second floor so I was thinking about climbing into a tree but she was too tired to come to the window but I was out there. I miss my wife, I want her home. God bless all of you and I'll keep you updated."

Debbie's hospitalization comes as the number of COVID cases is climbing again throughout the U.S.

The United States reported 38,482 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 382 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker.

And the number of children being hospitalized is at a new pandemic high, with confirmed and suspected pediatric hospitalizations at 1,902 on Aug 14.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***