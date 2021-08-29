'The Authoritarian Moment': America's Turn Toward Tyranny

The mainstream media wants you to think the greatest threat to American freedom comes from conservatives and Trump supporters. But a new book says the true authoritarian threat comes from the Left.

The view that the millions of Americans who voted for Donald Trump represent the rise of American fascism is pushed almost daily in the liberal media.

Some on the left even say that Trump supporters are as dangerous to America as the Taliban.

But there is plenty of evidence that the true authoritarian threat to America comes not from the political right, but from the so-called "anti-fascist left."

In his new book, The Authoritarian Moment, conservative commentator and author Ben Shapiro explains America's turn toward tyranny, how the Left wants to force everyone to conform to its values, and how anyone who opposes it must be destroyed.

Shapiro says this force has not just taken over the Democratic Party but our corporations, our universities, our scientific establishment, and our cultural institutions. And he says they are using their power to silence anyone who disagrees with them.

ABOVE: Pat Robertson talks with Ben Shapiro about his new book, The Authoritarian Moment, from Monday's The 700 Club.