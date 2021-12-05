'A Really Blessed Pregnancy': 50-Year-Old Mother Gives Birth to 'Miracle Baby'

Fifty-year-old Susie Troxler is opening up about her “blessed pregnancy” after giving birth to her first child.

The psychologist and her 61-year-old husband, Tony, welcomed their 5 lb., 11 oz. daughter — Lily Antonia Troxler — on Sept. 29 at Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to a local Fox report.

“When I say a really blessed pregnancy, it really was,” Troxler told the news outlet.

Troxler and her husband have struggled to get pregnant since their marriage in 2008. The new mother said they have been trying for years to have a child, not realizing how quickly time was slipping away.

The North Carolina native explained having uterine fibroids, which weren’t removed until January 2019. The couple tried several options, ranging from in vitro fertilization and eventually egg donation, which showed some success.

After going through the process, the Troxlers were left with two viable embryos. The first one, though, did not take — and then government-induced pandemic restrictions took effect, forcing fertility clinics around the country to close their doors to patients.

There was still one viable embryo remaining. So when the Carolinas Fertility Institute reopened its facility in early 2021, the couple went through a second transfer — and it worked.

“So Feb. 1, we had our embryo transfer of the last and final embryo, and here she is,” Troxler said. “That was the journey.”

The first-time parent said she experienced no medical issues despite being considered at high risk for pregnancy complications as a result of her age.

Although it came later in life, Troxler said she never once doubted she’d be a mother.

“I knew I was going to be a mom one day,” she explained. “[I] didn’t know how it was going to happen. Didn’t know whether it was going to be natural means, IVF means, whether it was going to be adoption. We had no idea what it was going to be.”

“But we knew we were going to be parents one day,” the mom added. “It was just a given.”

Now so many years after they thought it would happen, Troxler is describing her newborn as “the miracle baby,” a child for whom she said she will stay young.

“I’m going to have to be young for her,” she said, adding, “If we happen to be blessed by another one, that’ll be another miracle baby.”

