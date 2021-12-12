'Angel in a Pickup Truck': Mystery Stranger Stops to Save Choking Little Boy's Life in Incredible Miracle That Left Mom in Tears

A mother is eternally grateful for a random stranger — an “angel in a pickup truck” — who recently saved her son’s life after the little boy choked on a piece of hard candy.

Candace Pimentel told WVTM-TV how terror struck her and her children while they drove home from church one recent Sunday evening. Suddenly, her son, Raylen, started choking.

Pimentel quickly pulled her car off the road and attempted to help him, but to no avail. So, she started frantically waving for someone to assist her.

That’s when a man in a pickup truck stopped, approached the family, and calmly and successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver.

“He said he was just coming from church himself,” Pimentel told WVTM-TV. “He saved him.”

The thankful mom also revealed that the man told the boy and his mother they were loved — yet another kind gesture helping ease the stress of the moment.

“Then he told him that he loved him,” Pimentel said. “And he turned to me and he gave me a big hug and he told me he loved me. I feel like the Heavenly Father sent an angel to help me.”

As for Raylen, the little boy thanked the stranger and expressed his relief.

“It was very scary,” he said. “Thank you so much for saving my life.”

Pimentel, who is trying to find the stranger so she can thank him, encouraged others to share goodness and love and to “be an angel to somebody” else.

