Anti-Semitic Flyers Found in California City's Front Yards on the First Day of Hanukkah

Several Jewish residents in a Beverly Hills neighborhood woke up on the first day of Hanukkah to find anti-Semitic flyers in their yards.

The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) received a call Sunday morning from a resident who reported finding a message containing hate speech enclosed in a plastic bag.

According to a statement by the BHPD, officers canvassed the area to find flyers distributed to several homes in the area.

Beverly Hills City Council Member John Mirisch posted a photo of the alleged flyer on his Twitter account.

"Today, in one of the only Jewish-majority cities outside of Israel, this screed was distributed on residents' doorsteps," he tweeted. The world's oldest extant form of racism rears its ugly head on Erev Chanukah."

The flyer named 15 prominent people with Jewish ancestry working in financial, health, and media sectors claiming "every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish."

"They accused the Jewish people for starting COVID, which is ridiculous," Beverly Hills resident Richard Maize told KTLA-TV.

"As the Jewish community begins to celebrate Hanukkah, the festival of lights, it's deeply troubling that we continue to see expressions of true hate and ignorance," Jay Sanderson, president, and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles, told Fox News. "We must all stand up to this anti-Semitism decisively."

The BHPD has not confirmed if the flyer posted by Mirisch is the same flyer delivered to multiple homes Sunday, but they have promised to provide additional patrols throughout the city to ensure a safe holiday season.