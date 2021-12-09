Bob Dole Lying in State in Capitol Rotunda: 'America Has Lost One of Our Greatest Patriots'

America began bidding farewell to former Kansas Republican Sen. Bob Dole Thursday while his body lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

Stirring tributes from President Joe Biden and congressional leaders honored Dole's legacy in a touching ceremony. The day's events began with a military procession. Dole's casket made a final ascent up the steps of the U.S. Capitol before being lowered upon the same catafalque that was made for President Abraham Lincoln.

"My fellow Americans, America has lost one of our greatest patriots," Biden said.

Political leaders from both sides of the aisle put aside their differences to honor Dole's dedication to this country. Memories and remarks were given by House Minority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-KY). Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Biden shared Dole's final message to America before his death.

"In a final message he left to his country, Dole said, 'I cannot pretend that I have not been a loyal champion of my party but have always served my country best," Biden read. "'When I did, so first and foremost as an American, where we prioritize principles over party, humanity over legacy. And when we do that we accomplish far more as a nation."

"By leading with shared faith in each other, we become America at its best," Biden continued reading Dole's words. "A beacon of hope. A source of comfort in crisis. A shield against those who threaten freedom. Our nation has certainly faced periods of division. But at the end of the day, we have always found ways to come together. We can find that unity again."

In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole salutes after a speech at the Republican National Convention in the First Union Center in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

Thursday's bittersweet farewell was reflective of a moving moment when the former Kansas senator stood from his wheelchair in the Capitol Rotunda to salute and mourn the loss of his friend and colleague President George H.W. Bush.

Dole was born in 1923 in Russell, Kansas. He would later serve The Sunflower State for more than 45 years in both chambers of Congress. Dole was a decorated WWII veteran and two-time Purple Heart recipient. Even though the war cost him the use of his right hand, Dole cherished serving his country.

Throughout his tenure, the former senator ran for president three times. President Bill Clinton presented his electoral rival with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1997 and Dole talked presidential politics on The 700 Club with Pat Robertson. In 2018, Dole was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest medal bestowed by Congress for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions.

"The real engine behind Bob's 98 remarkable years was his love, his love for Elizabeth and for Robin. For public service, for Kansas and for America. And we thank God, the source of All love, both for Bob's incredible journey here in this life and the fact that he has entered his eternal reward in the next," said McConnell.

On Thursday, Biden ordered to extend the display of the flag at half-staff as a mark of respect for Dole.

December 9, 2021

AMENDING PROCLAMATION 10320, DEATH OF ROBERT J. DOLE

- - - - - - -

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION

By the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, and in order to extend the display of the flag at half-staff as a mark of respect for Robert Joseph Dole, it is hereby ordered that Proclamation 10320 of December 3, 2021, is amended by deleting in the first sentence the words "until sunset on December 9, 2021" and inserting in their place the words "through Saturday, December 11."

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this ninth day of December, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

