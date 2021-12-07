CA District's CRT Files Teach Students How to Use 'Witchcraft' Against People Who Say 'All Lives Matter'

A former student of the Campbell Union High School District (CUHSD) in San Jose, California claims the district has gone so woke, it even endorsed a document instructing students on how to put a "hex" on those who say "all lives matter."

In a recent series of articles for The Federalist, intern Spencer Lindquist, a senior at Pepperdine University in Malibu, writes his former high school located within the district attempted to indoctrinate him with Critical Race Theory six years ago.

He reveals the district has created more than 100 "equity resources" for students and staff, containing a substantial library on Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Lindquist explains the school district also provides links to the Black Lives Matter Resource Guide, which has a section labeled "high school," containing 45 different PDF text files. Among these files are a wide array of suggested CRT assignments for students.

In one particular text titled Writing Prompts on Police Brutality and Violence, among the 12 sections is guidance for students to use witchcraft to put a "hex" on a specific list of people, because "hexing people is an important way to get out anger and frustration."

CBN News examined the section of the PDF file in question which is titled "HEX" and reads:

"Hexing people is an important way to get out anger and frustration. Make a list of specific people who have been agents of police terror or global brutality. This list can be wide-ranging, from small micro aggressions to larger perpetrators (i.e., people who say "all lives matter" to the police officers who arrest non violent protestors to George Zimmerman). Pick one of those people on your list. Read Martin Espada's poem 'For the Jim Crow Restaurant in Cambridge Massachusetts Where My Cousin Esteban was Forbidden To Wait Tables Because He Wears Dreadlocks.' Write your own hex poem, cursing that person."

In his article, Lindquist asked Meredith Allen, a math teacher at the CUHSD's Branham High School in San Jose, for a comment on the document in question that instructs students to use witchcraft against political rivals. She told The Federalist she hasn't read the documents her district recommends, so she "can't comment," but that she is generally "opposed to the 'all lives matter' message."

Lindquist writes the school district's equity resources page is "the most visible result of a series of steps in support of CRT that started long ago."

He alleges his district was used as an experimental or trial run for CRT before it spread across the country. The book Research Studies on Educating for Diversity and Social Justice was published in 2018 and describes the process. Lindquist notes an entire chapter of the book was even written in part by one of his former teachers. It explains how CRT was used at his high school, and it could be copied and used by other schools.

CBN News has reached out to the CUHSD for comment. We'll post their response here when we hear back.

