An Alabama woman who came close to death as she battled COVID-19 in the hospital for 147 grueling days believes God sent her a sign during the harrowing ordeal.

Lynn Black Owens, who spent a remarkable 47 days on a ventilator, recalls seeing a purple light in one of her dreams during the ordeal — a light she believes was a sign from the Lord.

“I believe in my heart that was God letting me know he was there with me, he had never left me, and he was going to be with me to the end,” Owens told WAFF-TV.

Listen to today’s podcast and subscribe:

Not all of Owens’ experiences while hospitalized and battling COVID-19 were so comforting, though, as she recalled repeatedly dreaming she had died.

“In all of my dreams, I was dead, or people thought I was dead, and I couldn’t get them to understand that I wasn’t dead,” she told the outlet. “I had dreamed that I was in a casket, and they tried to close it, and I could hear the dirt being thrown on top of it.”

These images might seem grim, but they reflect the dire nature of her reality at the time.

“I was suffocating to death,” she told WAFF-TV. “I didn’t feel like I could go on anymore, and I kept praying to God to let me die, just take me out and let me die.”

Owens is telling her survival story in a new book titled, “Of Nightmares and Miracles: A COVID-19 Survival Story,” a project that is part adult coloring book, part documentation of her healing journey.

Despite surviving the ordeal, she will “never return to normal,” according to the book’s description.

Prior to contracting COVID-19, Owens was putting together an adult coloring book. She hoped to continue working on the project afterward, but that won’t be possible.

“Intent on finishing the second half of the art needed for the book, Lynn discovered that she can no longer draw,” the book’s description reads. “She doesn’t have the strength, coordination, or concentration, and her hands shake uncontrollably.”

That said, Owens was able to complete her story and create a hybrid book. Now, she’s hoping to inspire others through her story.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***